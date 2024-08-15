Kuwait Amir Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the President good and the friendly people of Korea all progress and prosperity. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.