Kuwait Amir Congratulates Republic Of Korea On Nat'l Day
8/15/2024 6:05:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and the friendly people of Korea all progress and prosperity. (end)
