Turkish leader, Palestinian counterpart talk over escalations in Palestine

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara to discuss the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. The meeting focused on addressing the escalating conflict and seeking solutions to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



During the talks, President Abbas reiterated the Palestinian demand for an immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing violence that has resulted in significant civilian casualties. He emphasized the urgency of achieving a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and ending the relentless military operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Abbas also underscored the critical need to stop dangerous incursions into Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, which he described as a serious threat to religious sanctities.



Abbas called for the alleviation of economic pressures on the Palestinian population, including the release of Palestinian clearance funds, which are essential for stabilizing the economy and preparing for renewed political negotiations. He stressed the importance of returning to a political process based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, aiming to resolve the conflict in accordance with established international principles.



In response, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s strong support for the Palestinian cause. He expressed Turkey's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence, and to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within its national borders. Erdogan’s statements highlighted Turkey’s ongoing role in advocating for Palestinian rights and seeking a just resolution to the conflict.

