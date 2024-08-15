US-sponsored Sudan ceasefire negotiations begin despite government’s absence

(MENAFN) US-sponsored ceasefire negotiations aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Sudan commenced on Wednesday in Switzerland, despite the Sudanese government's absence from the talks. The conflict, which has been ongoing since April 2023, involves intense fighting between the Sudanese army, led by de facto Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.



The talks, organized by Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, are being conducted in a confidential setting at an undisclosed location in Switzerland. Perriello expressed urgency for the conflict to end, stating it was "high time for the guns to be silenced." The discussions are expected to last up to 10 days and aim to facilitate a resolution to the devastating conflict that has affected the country since last year.



Although the RSF delegation is participating in the negotiations, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have declined to attend, expressing dissatisfaction with the format set by the US. Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesperson, emphasized that the SAF has a responsibility to be present and reiterated the importance of their participation. Perriello had previously warned the Sudanese army that "the world is watching" their decision to stay away from the talks, underscoring the international attention focused on the resolution efforts.

