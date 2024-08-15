Russia: State Of Emergency Declared In Belgorod

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Aug 15 (IANS) Russia's Belgorod region has been declared a federal-level state of emergency, Russian Emergencies Alexander Kurenkov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the information received during the reports, I propose to classify the emergency situation that arose in the Belgorod region as a state of emergency and establish a federal level of response," Kurenkov said after a meeting.

The situation in the region remains tense following by the Ukrainian armed forces, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Kurenkov.

He also added that local infrastructures were damaged and casualties were reported after the recent attacks.