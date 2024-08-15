Amnesty International: Women Activists In Afghanistan Express Deed Frustration With Current Conditions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amnesty International, marking three years of the Taliban's rule, has stated that the international community has left Afghanistan with little hope during this period.

On Thursday, August 15, the organization released a report based on interviews with 150 Afghan citizens, including women's rights advocates, academics, youth, civil society members, and journalists.

The report highlights that many women have lost their jobs over the past three years under the Taliban's rule and are now in a state of despair, with the international community failing to address their plight.

The report was compiled following interviews in 21 provinces of Afghanistan and 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, and Pakistan.

The report also highlighted that the“Taliban continue to commit human rights violations against the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, with absolute impunity.” As Samira Hamidi notes,“The world is still wringing its hands as the Taliban continue violating human rights.”

Amnesty International emphasized that the international community has left Afghanistan with minimal hope. Previously, the organization had urged the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to uphold and protect human rights.

The situation for women in Afghanistan remains particularly dire, with widespread restrictions impacting their access to education, employment, and basic freedoms.

The ongoing international inaction and the Taliban's repressive policies have left many women and girls in a state of profound vulnerability.

Addressing these issues requires a concerted global effort to both support Afghan women and pressure the Taliban to respect fundamental human rights. Without significant intervention, the suffering of Afghan women and the overall humanitarian crisis in the country are likely to persist and deepen.

