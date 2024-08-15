Why Are Netizens Saying 'Sorry' To Natasa Stankovic After Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia's Dating Rumours?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many netizens apologized to Natasa Stankovic on Thursday, just hours after Hardik Pandya's relationship rumors with Jasmin Walia made the news.



When Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their split in July this year, some social media users blamed the model, accusing her of ruining the cricketer's life. While Natasa experienced hatred on social media and was severely ridiculed, things have improved.

One commenter commented on Natasa's recent post, saying, "Sorry, Natasa, we blamed you without knowing the complete circumstances. "You deserve better." "Just because Hardik is a famous cricketer and wealthy doesn't mean Natasa deserves blame," he said. "No woman wants to experience pain in a relationship. Hardik may be a fantastic cricket player, but not a good husband.

Speculation about Hardik and Jasmin's romantic relationship began when observant followers noted that the two posted images on Instagram near the same pool, with the scenic Greek countryside in the background. Jasmin recently shared a seductive photo of herself in a blue bikini, topped with a breezy blue blouse, posing fashionably by a pool with the magnificent Mykonos backdrop behind her.

Her style was finished with a wide-brimmed straw hat and big sunglasses, which added to the elegant holiday vibe. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video of himself wandering around the same pool in a casual yet fashionable ensemble of cream-colored slacks, patterned shirts, and sunglasses. Fans were intrigued by their postings' identical backgrounds.