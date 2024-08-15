EL AL Israel Airlines Finalizes Order For Up To 31 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boeing [NYSE: BA ] and EL AL Israel today confirmed the Israeli flag carrier finalized an agreement for up to 31 737 MAX jets, supporting the airline's plans to renew its fleet of Next-Generation 737 airplanes.

"This is a significant milestone for EL AL, which will allow us to offer our customers the most advanced service and experience in the industry," said Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia. CEO EL AL Israel Airlines. "The implementation of the long-term procurement plan, which began with the purchase of additional 787 Dreamliners earlier this year and culminates in the current deal, once again demonstrates our commitment to the Israeli public and the state."

Ben-Tal Ganancia added: "EL AL has a central role in ensuring open skies for Israel. The implementation of our strategic plan - which aims to expand the fleet, increase the value proposition for customers and increase capacity and seating - will ensure a strong and growing company for many years to come."

With the 737 MAX family, EL AL will achieve the best per-seat economics in its class, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort. In particular, the 737 MAX will reduce fuel use and emissions 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces and have a 50% smaller noise footprint.

"We are honored EL AL has chosen Boeing airplanes to power its past, present and future as we continue to build on seven decades of partnership," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We know EL AL depends on the versatility and reliability of Boeing airplanes, and we look forward to delivering the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner jets that will reshape and grow the airline in the coming decades."

EL AL's 737 MAX order follows its purchase earlier this year of three additional 787-9 airplanes with options for six more as the airline further expands its 787 Dreamliner fleet. The carrier will take delivery of a new 787-9 this year and plans to receive two more new 787-9s on lease in the coming years.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing/careers .

Contact

Boeing Media Relations

[email protected]



SOURCE Boeing