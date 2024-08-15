(MENAFN) Moscow has sharply criticized Ukraine’s recent military incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, labeling it as a “fatal mistake” that Kyiv will come to regret deeply. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made these remarks during a United Nations meeting in New York on Tuesday.



The offensive, which began on August 6, marks the largest Ukrainian attack on Russian soil since the conflict began in February 2022. Ukrainian forces initially made significant advances but have since faced a strong Russian counteroffensive. Despite this, Ukrainian still control several settlements in the Kursk Region. The local governor has reported that the incursion has resulted in at least 12 civilian deaths, 121 injuries, and the evacuation of over 120,000 residents.



Polyansky condemned the move, asserting that it represents a grave error on Ukraine’s part. He emphasized that Russia had previously extended a “generous negotiation proposal” to Ukraine in June, seeking to resolve the conflict through dialogue rather than continued aggression. This offer included the withdrawal of Russian troops from territories in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, which Russia had annexed in the fall of 2022. Additionally, Russia proposed that Ukraine commit to maintaining neutrality, demilitarization, and “denazification.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, deeming it an unacceptable “ultimatum.”



Polyansky also criticized Western nations for attempting to justify Ukraine’s actions in Kursk, questioning how intentionally targeting civilians aligns with the purported goal of defending Ukrainian territory. He pointed out that the area targeted by the Ukrainian incursion contained no military assets or infrastructure, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the attack.



The continued conflict has intensified international debate over the legitimacy and consequences of military actions on both sides.

