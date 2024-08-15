Austria raises alarm over Russian gas shipments

(MENAFN) Austria's has raised an alarm about the significant risks associated with the country's heavy reliance on Russian natural gas, amid growing concerns about a potential disruption in supplies. According to Bloomberg, the ministry has described the situation as a “massive risk,” highlighting the potential consequences of a sudden halt in Russian imports.



The warning follows a surge in European gas prices last week, driven by fears of supply shortages after Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border attack into Russia's Kursk Region. The conflict has particularly impacted Sudzha, a town near the Ukrainian border that hosts the last operational gas metering station between Ukraine and Russia.



In a statement released late Monday, Austria's Energy Ministry underscored the urgent need to reduce the country’s dependency on Russian gas. "As long as there is a dependency on Russian gas supplies, there is a massive risk of a corresponding supply failure with far-reaching consequences," the ministry stated. It emphasized the necessity of ending this dependency "as soon as possible."



Austria has been actively trying to phase out its reliance on Russian gas since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Despite these efforts, the country has struggled to find alternative sources of gas, with imports from other nations proving to be significantly more expensive. Last year, Austria's imports of Russian gas returned to pre-conflict levels, with the country importing nearly twice the amount of gas needed for its economy. This surplus allowed Vienna to become a net energy exporter for the first time in two decades.



As the geopolitical situation continues to evolve and supply concerns escalate, Austria faces the dual challenge of securing stable energy supplies while navigating the complexities of transitioning away from Russian gas.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558374