GEMS students, families and educators celebrate outstanding A-level results

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The GEMS Education community, including students, parents, educators, and staff, is celebrating a year of exceptional A-level results.



This year, a record 1,883 students from a total of 22 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed 5,191 A-level exams, the most in GEMS’ 65-year history. Impressively, 26% of the exam entries achieved A* to A grades while 52% secured A* to B grades.



Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Today, we wholeheartedly celebrate our students, whose remarkable achievements with these impressive A-level results have left us in awe. Your dedication and success are a true testament to your potential, and we couldn’t be prouder of the heights you’ve reached.



“These results are a shining example of what can be achieved when the GEMS community – students, parents, and educators – comes together in pursuit of excellence. Your passion and focus have paved the way to your preferred universities, and we are excited to see now how you will continue to shine and shape a brighter future for all.”



Notable achievements across the GEMS network include Jumeirah College Dubai, where 14% of the school’s A-level entries were awarded the top A* grade and 80% were awarded A* to B grades.



Nicholas Brain, Principal/CEO, Jumeirah College Dubai, said: “Today’s A-level results at Jumeirah College highlight the incredible dedication and hard work of our students. We are immensely proud of their achievements and the high standards they have set. These results showcase not only academic excellence but also the development of critical skills and a passion for lifelong learning.



“Their success is a reflection of their resilience and the steadfast support of our dedicated staff. Congratulations to the Class of 2024 – we look forward to the remarkable contributions you will make in the future.”



Additional highlights include The Winchester School – Jebel Ali, which is renowned for its consistent record of top exam results both within the GEMS network and internationally. The school reported that 33% of its A-level entries achieved A* to A grades, with 60% achieving A* to B.



Both GEMS Founders School – Dubai with over 500 exam entries and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City saw strong performance with 52% of A-level entries achieving A* to B grades.



This year also marks a significant milestone for two GEMS schools, as GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar and GEMS New Millennium School celebrated their first A-level cohorts.



These schools, known for their commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, have successfully guided their inaugural group of students through the rigorous A-level curriculum, setting a strong foundation for future years.





