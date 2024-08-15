Ukraine Destroys Russia's Kasta Radar In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the nation's Defense Forces, destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Zaporizhzhia warzone.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

Operatives from the Security Service of Ukraine deployed in the zone of active hostilities in Zaporizhzhia region tracked down and spotted fire targeting the enemy's 39N6 Kasta-2E2 long-range detection radar. Its cost, depending on the configuration, starts at $60 million.

"Actually, this radar was the 'pair of eyes' for the Russian air defense, which controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it, and often moved it around. However, military counterintelligence operatives from the SBU 13th Main Directorate hunt down precisely such valuable targets. This time they were able to track down the radar and engage the target to destroy it," the statement reads.

The SBU noted that the successful strike was due to donations from average Ukrainians as the SBU's equipment for battlefield surveillance and tracking of enemy radars (a ground control post for UAVs, a van, several laptops, and auxiliary gear) was purchased by the Come Back Alive Foundation with the money raised by volunteers.

Since the start of the full-scale war, various units of the SBU have destroyed a total of 166 Russian air defense systems and 446 e-warfare and signals intelligence systems along the front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's war casualties since the invasion have amounted to an estimated 594,000, including 1,240 killed or wounded in the past day.