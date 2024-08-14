UN Report Flags Drop In Access To Energy, A First In 10 Years
8/14/2024 11:25:32 PM
A recently published United Nations (UN) report has warned of a
widening global energy gap
that is leaving hundreds of millions around the world with no access to electricity. The SDG 7 report notes that 685 million did not have electricity access in 2022, up from 675 million in 2021, making it the first time in more than a decade that access to electricity fell.
According to the Energy Progress Report 2024, the increase in the number of people without access to electricity was due to a number of factors. Those factors includedpopulation growth outpacing the rate of new connections, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as inflation, a worldwide energy crisis , rising...
