Eight Hour Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor At Bu Hamour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Wednesday announced an 8 hour overnight traffic closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor at Bu Hamour area to traffic coming from HIA toward the North, on Friday 16 August from 2am to 10am while keeping the signal-controlled intersections and service roads in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure, road users must use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as per the map.

