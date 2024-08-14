8-Hour Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor At Bu Hamour: Ashghal
Date
8/14/2024 2:00:19 PM
Doha, Qatar: Ashghal has announced a temporary road closure on the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor at the Bu Hamour area, affecting traffic coming from Hamad International Airport (HIA) towards the North.
The closure will take effect on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 2am to 10am.
While the main corridor will be closed, the signal-controlled intersections and service roads will remain operational in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.
During the closure, road users are advised to use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.
