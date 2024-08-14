Haryana: Agroha Included In Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 14 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced the inclusion of Agroha in the Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority to accelerate development.

The Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority will now be known as the Hisar-Agroha Metropolitan Development Authority.

The Chief Minister made this announcement at a program organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Sammelan in Agroha in Hisar district.

The Chief Minister said the airport being built in Hisar has been named after Maharaja Agrasen. The establishment of this airport will give Haryana a distinct identity on the world's air map.

The Chief Minister said in line with the principles of equality and social harmony of Maharaja Agrasen, the government has ensured equitable development in every sector.

“Over the past decade, new records of development have been set in Haryana. The Haryana government has taken numerous effective steps to create a conducive environment for industry and business.”

Saini said along with financial incentives, timely delivery of government services has been ensured for industrialists, traders, and investors. As a result, Haryana has become the first choice for entrepreneurs both domestically and internationally for capital investment.

Saini said to accelerate industrial development, the Haryana government has developed an ease-of-doing business ecosystem. To promote large-scale industries, the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy -- 2020 has been implemented.

An MSME department has been established to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises. In the past decade, 671,524 micro, small, and medium enterprises have been set up in the state, providing employment to 34 lakh people.

The Chief Minister said that through central and state government schemes, youth today have numerous self-employment opportunities. Under the Stand-Up India scheme, 6,027 young entrepreneurs have been provided loans amounting to Rs 1,238 crore.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), 36 lakh youths have been given loans totalling Rs. 35,950 crore to establish employment.