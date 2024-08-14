Rain Guitar, The Second Book In The Fantasy Trilogy By Sarantos, Is Set For A November Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rain Guitar is the second installment following the success of the first book, "Somethin' to Believe In" by Sarantos.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rain Guitar, the new by award-winning novelist, storyteller, and Sarantos, will enthrall readers this fall. November 2024 will see the release of this much-awaited second part of his fantasy trilogy after the great reception of his first book,“Somethin' to Believe In.” It will not be possible for lovers of epic tales and compelling storytelling to miss this thrilling chapter in Phineas Pethosyus' quest.The story of Phineas Pethosyus, who fled the Academy driven by a tornado of rage, heartache, and treachery, is continued in Rain Guitar. Equipped with his true identity and the significance of his true last name, Phineas sets out on a mission to exact revenge on the dragons responsible for his family's devastation. However, as Phineas explores this foreign land, he encounters obstacles and a complex web of feelings that pull him apart.Phineas travels through worlds he never knew existed, learning mysteries about himself, his friends, and the Kingdom he belongs to with the support of two devoted friends and an unexpected ally. He will fight hard, make new enemies, and maybe even fall in love. However, as he gets closer to his final objective, Phineas has to consider whether the sacrifices necessary to exact retribution will be worthwhile. And what will he gain-or perhaps lose-when he eventually arrives at his destination?Sarantos fantasy trilogy is captivatingly continued in Rain Guitar, which combines intricate character development, sophisticated world-building, and a story that examines the human condition via the prism of magic and mystery.Sarantos has composed over 4,000 songs, released 20 albums with 249 original tunes, and is an ardent storyteller and comic book fan. His unwavering work ethic and commitment to his craft are demonstrated by his regular release of a new song, music video, poem and book chapter every month.The only thing that can equal Sarantos artistic pursuits is his dedication to giving back. His belief in utilizing art to change the world is demonstrated by the fact that a portion of all sales from his work are donated to different charities.Along with his musical endeavors, Sarantos hosts the Songwriters Show, a trending live show broadcast in 206 countries. The program gives up-and-coming musicians a forum to showcase their music, and it is syndicated on more than 60 platforms, including Spotify and iHeartRadio.Sarantos conviction that music and storytelling are intrinsically linked drives his distinctive writing style. His novels give his followers a multifaceted experience by mirroring his songs.Explore the books written by Sarantos on AmazonOr Bookbaby:For updates, follow Sarantos on Social Media.Facebook:Twitter:Instagram:TikTok: @sarantosYouTube:Media ContactContact Person: SarantosWebsite:City: ChicagoState: ILCountry: USA

