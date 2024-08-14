Deputy Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Benin
8/14/2024 10:26:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Tuesday morning with Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Mohamed Bare, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HH the Deputy Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to HE Ambassador of Benin in recognition of his role in contributing to enhancing bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir, HH the Deputy Amir, and the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
