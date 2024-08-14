QC, QU Delegation Visits Jordan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A joint delegation from Qatar Charity (QC) and Qatar University (QU) has visited Jordan, as part of the ongoing second edition of the“Preparing Youth Leadership in the Field of Humanitarian and Development Work” programme.

The visit was to observe humanitarian and development projects implemented by the QC.

Led by QC Programmes and Community Development Department director Abdulrahman Mohamed al-Hajri and QU Student Activities Department or Abdullah al-Mulla, the delegation included 20 QU students, both male and female.

The visit aimed to provide the participants with firsthand experience in the field of humanitarian and development work.

They had the opportunity to engage directly in humanitarian activities, observe key relief and development programmes, and understand the interventions for refugees and the most vulnerable groups in Jordanian society, in addition to deepening their understanding of field operations through a workshop at QC's Jordan office.

The delegation visited the QC's various projects, the King Hussein Cancer Centre, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, the Azraq Refugee Camp (where they observed the services provided to refugees), and the QC Health Centre in the Zaatari Refugee Camp, where the members participated in distributing aid.

During the visit, Qatar's ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani welcomed the delegation in the presence of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) secretary-general Dr Hussein al-Shibli and Saleh al-Marri, general supervisor of the QC office in Jordan.

The“Preparing Youth Leadership in the Field of Humanitarian and Development Work” programme, launched early last month in association with the QU, aims to build the capacities of young people and enhance their skills in understanding humanitarian work.

It also focuses on promoting the concept of sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the role of charitable work in achieving them.

Prior to the visit to Jordan, the programme included a series of training workshops covering topics such as the values of volunteer work, the QC's theory of change, social responsibility and charitable work, risk and humanitarian crisis management, international humanitarian law, the international humanitarian system, and human resources in charity work.

Participants are tasked with designing humanitarian projects that will be approved by the QC and prepared for implementation.

A closing ceremony is anticipated soon, during which the three winning projects will be announced.

MENAFN14082024000067011011ID1108556851