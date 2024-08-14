Philippine Embassy Supports Community Groups

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine embassy supported a range of events recently to promote the welfare of Filipinos and marking Philippine Independence Day in Qatar.

The day kicked off with a blood donation activity, organised by the Philippine Professional Organisation-Qatar, along with the Doha Chapter of the Knights of Rizal and Damas de Rizal, as part of the celebration of World Blood Donor Day, originally held on June 14 a post on its page, the embassy noted that this activity, attended by Philippine ambassador Lillibeth V Pono, sought to collect blood from healthy donors for the benefit of patients in Qatar requiring blood transfusion. On the same day, the Migrant Workers Office-Qatar, with the support of the embassy, conducted an ICT training programme for Filipino wards awaiting repatriation.

In her remarks, Consul General Cassandra B Sawadjaan underscored the value of digital literacy as an integral component of successful reintegration. The evening commenced with the graduation of more than 300 Filipinos who have completed various short courses at Academia International Institute and Centre.

In her keynote address, Pono said the graduation of OFWs and other overseas Filipinos reflects the Philippines'“goal of transforming our OFWs into global citizens.“Increasing the income-earning ability of Filipinos by enhancing their employability, widening their access to employment opportunities in the Philippines, and improving labour market governance form part of the Philippines' mid-term national development agenda for the years 2023-2028.”

A gathering of Filipino civil engineers followed the Academia commencement ceremony. Organised by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers-Qatar Chapter, the Civil Engineers Night for a Cause provided an opportunity for Pono to articulate the challenges and opportunities in embracing digital transformation.

The night was capped off by the culmination of the Philippine Independence Day 2024 Independence Cup Team Tennis Tournament, organised by the Filipino Tennis League-Qatar.

Pono said the embassy is pleased to see that“through various activities, such as sports, Filipinos in Qatar continue to celebrate our independence as a country and as a people.” Held as a tribute to the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence, the tournament gathered Filipino tennis enthusiasts from all over Qatar.

MENAFN14082024000067011011ID1108556853