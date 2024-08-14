Nalin Prabhat Set To Become New Director General Of J&K Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Nalin Prabhat, an Indian Service (IPS) officer of 1992 batch of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is set to become the new DGP of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) while the present DGP, R.R. Swain will get a special assignment after his retirement on September 30 this year.

Top sources told IANS that Nalin Prabhat, an IPS officer of 1992 Andhra Pradesh cadre, currently the Director- General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG) will be the new J&K DGP.

The current DGP, R.R. Swain, whose dedication to duty, honesty, integrity and single-minded focus on bringing peace and normalcy to beleaguered J&K, is likely to get a special assignment overlooking the Union Territory after he retires from active service on September 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Wednesday evening, cutting short Nalin Prabhat's tenure as the NSG DG. He has also been assigned to AGMUT cadre for a period of three years.

The MHA order says that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has ordered, "Curtailment of tenure of Nalin Prabhat IPS (Andhra Pradesh 1992 cadre) as NSG DG.

"Inter-cadre deputation of IPS officer Nalin Prabhat from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre, initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines."

It has also been said in the MHA order that IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as NSG DG may be relieved immediately to enable him to join AGMUT cadre.

Born on March 14, 1968 in Thungri village of Manali (Himachal Pradesh), Nalin Prabhat completed his B.A (Honours) and M.A from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.

He has served at many positions in Andhra Pradesh and the Union government.

He served as CRPF's Additional DG as well as CRPF IGP in J&K.

He was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry with second Bar (That means thrice), Parakram Padam (Wound Medal), Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Antrik Suraksha Padak (AP), Antrik Suraksha Padak (J&K), Police (Special Duty) Medal with Bar (J&K).

Given his experience in handling law and order, and militancy in the erstwhile state and later Union Territory, Nalin Prabhat is not new to J&K.