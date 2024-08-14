Closure At Al Rufaa Intersection
Date
8/14/2024 10:26:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary partial closure on Al Rufaa Intersection in one direction towards G-Ring Road from midnight on August 16 to midnight on August 17. The closure, in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to carry out road maintenance works. Road
users can use adjacent alternative roads to reach their destinations. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requests all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.
MENAFN14082024000067011011ID1108556852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.