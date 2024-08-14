Suburban Propane Powers The Future Of Hydrogen Innovation With Sponsorship Of H2 Grand Prix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Energy, LLC (Suburban

Renewables), a subsidiary of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH ), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today announced its sponsorship of the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP), taking place in Anaheim, California on September 9th through 12th. This event will be held during North America's largest renewable industry

tradeshow, RE+. This sponsorship underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to investing in the future of the hydrogen industry by supporting the next generation of innovators and leaders.

This sponsorship underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to investing in the future of the hydrogen industry by supporting the next generation of innovators and leaders.

In line with Suburban

Renewables' dedication to advancing renewable energy education, this sponsorship benefits students ages 13 – 17 from around the world, who have spent the past several months working in teams to design, engineer and build their own 1:10 scale hydrogen fuel cell model car, which they will race to showcase their commitment to global renewable energy.

This program, managed by

The H2GP Foundation , offers students a thorough understanding of the engineering principles that will shape the future of renewable energy.

In addition, Suburban

Renewables will participate in the H2 Grand Prix 'Corporate Race', where they will compete against other businesses and firms to determine whose customized hydrogen-powered car will win, bringing home the H2GP Corporate Championship Trophy. Suburban Renewables is eager to defend its 2023 title as the winner of the fastest lap. This sponsorship and participation highlight the Company's ongoing commitment to excellence and leadership in the evolving hydrogen sector.

The H2 Grand Prix is a premier competition showcasing the remarkable achievements of students across the globe in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. By sponsoring this prestigious event, Suburban

Renewables reinforces its dedication to fostering innovation and advancement within the clean energy sector. The Company is enthusiastic about providing these bright, young minds with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and creativity in a dynamic and competitive environment.

As part of its sponsorship, Suburban Renewables will also host a booth at the H2 Grand Prix, offering visitors an in-depth look at the Company's initiatives and innovations in the field of renewable energy technology. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the Suburban Renewables team and learn about the Company's strategic investments in hydrogen as a clean energy source.

The H2 Grand Prix will celebrate the launch of the newly formed H2GP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting educational programs and research initiatives related to hydrogen technology. The Foundation aims to drive innovation, provide scholarships and facilitate partnerships that advance the hydrogen economy. Suburban Renewables' involvement with the H2GP Foundation reflects its strategic vision of nurturing future talent and advancing hydrogen technologies through collaborative efforts.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the H2 Grand Prix and to support the talented students who are shaping the future of hydrogen energy," said

Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane and Suburban Renewables. "Our sponsorship is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of hydrogen and our commitment to investing in the innovators who will drive the industry forward."

"We're happy to have the continued support of Suburban

Renewables for this year's H2GP World Final," said Nicola Weiss, President of the H2GP Foundation. "This support engages communities through hands-on educational programs in hydrogen, helping to build a future workforce that will secure our energy future."

Please join Suburban

Renewables and other industry leaders at the H2 Grand Prix at RE+ this September to celebrate the advancements in hydrogen technology and witness the future of clean energy innovation.

About Suburban

Renewables:

Formed in 2022, Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC ("Suburban Renewables") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suburban Propane, L.P., formed to serve as a platform for investments in renewable energy assets and technologies, building off the well-established legacy of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Suburban Renewables also drives long-term strategic growth and diversification efforts for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. by identifying new areas of investment, strategic partnerships and collaborations within the renewable energy space, and paves the way to a low carbon future.

For additional information on Suburban

Renewables, please visit

.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in

Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2)

SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3)

Go Green

with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit .

About H2GP:

The Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) is an initiative run by The H2GP Foundation that challenges students to design, engineer, construct and then eventually race 1:10 scale hydrogen-powered cars. During this process, students learn advanced science and engineering skills in addition to picking up real-world problem-solving, teamwork and project management abilities. Each year, the best teams from over 20 countries compete in the annual H2GP World Final. Find out

h2grandprix

About The H2GP Foundation:

The H2GP Foundation provides accessible, affordable, and engaging educational programs aimed at training a new generation of leaders in hydrogen and sustainable energy. The Foundation is dedicated to providing students with a strong foundational understanding of renewable energy concepts through hands-on learning while empowering today's young minds and nurturing them into leaders, innovators, and future stewards of the environment. The Foundation plays a key role in creating academic and professional pathways for young people to participate in the emerging green economy, while bridging the renewable energy knowledge gap in underserved communities. Discover more at h2gp

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.