Canon U.S.A., Inc. To Showcase Printing Innovations And Diverse Solutions At PRINTING United Expo 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set to display its lineup of remarkable current and future digital technology, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, invites attendees to Booth #C348 in Central Hall at PRINTING United 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 10-12.

Highlights at the Canon booth will include the U.S. tradeshow debut of the varioPRINT iX1700 color inkjet production press, as well as the imagePRESS V1350 and the imagePROGRAF GP-4600S, the Arizona 2380GTF high-performance flatbed printer, and the return of the Colorado M-series printer, which ranked among the highlights of the 2023 PRINTING United Expo show. Attendees will be able to see the latest advancements in PRISMA workflow solutions and learn more about PRISMA Home, which includes PRISMAprepare Go for efficient job preparation and the new PRISMAsubmit Go solution.

The booth will display the varioPRINT iX1700, an inkjet digital sheetfed press designed to deliver a combination of high print quality and fast, efficient production for the demanding commercial, in-plant, and direct mail print markets.

Introduced as an expansion of Canon's broad digital press portfolio, the varioPRINT iX1700 combines the flexibility of sheetfed printing with production inkjet. Engineered for reliable, high productivity and consistent, high quality, the press is based on a compelling blend of brand-new and proven Canon technologies. The varioPRINT iX1700 prints at a speed of up to 165 letter images per minute and provides built-in utilization optimization features to meet these demands.

Also in the booth will be the imagePRESS V1350, a powerful digital press engineered to meet the demands of high-volume production environments. The imagePRESS V1350 is built for reliability and efficiency, delivering exceptional image quality and consistent performance. It supports a broad range of media and finishes, helping to ensure that even the most complex print jobs can be handled with ease and precision. With advanced automation and user-friendly features, the imagePRESS V1350 is designed to help businesses optimize their print operations and achieve outstanding results.

A print sample gallery will showcase the quality and versatility of Canon's production inkjet portfolio, including the ColorStream, ProStream, varioPRINT iX 3200, varioPRINT iX1700, and LabelStream LS2000. Transactional, direct mail, marketing collaterals/communications, books/magazines, photo specialty, and label converting applications are among the samples to be displayed.

To get the most from the imagePRESS V Series color digital presses, production environments have the ability to utilize print management applications such as PRISMA, which will be shown in Canon's PRINTING United booth. The new PRISMAsync Mark 10 print server will be shown for first time with the imagePRESS V1350.

Canon will be showcasing PRISMA Home, a cloud-based platform designed to streamline print operations and provide reporting on press utilization. PRISMA Home includes PRISMAprepare Go for efficient job preparation and the new PRISMAsubmit Go for enhanced job submission and tracking. These applications work to help commercial printers and inplant print operations improve workflow efficiency and productivity. Printer tools such as the PRISMAlytics Dashboard and PRISMAcolor Manager are designed to deliver added value for Canon production digital press users.

The imagePROGRAF GP-4600S, a 44-inch large-format inkjet printer designed for high-speed production of high-quality graphics and vivid posters, will be on hand. It features an advanced seven-color pigment aqueous ink system, including orange ink, and can be utilized for a variety of purposes, including in-house printing and in print-for-pay businesses. It offers intelligent media handling, reduced ink consumption, and low running costs.

Booth visitors will witness the Arizona 2380GTF, a high-performance flatbed printer designed to deliver exceptional quality and versatility for a wide range of applications. Featuring advanced UV LED technology and VariaDot 3, this printer works to offer outstanding print resolution and efficient ink use, making it ideal for producing high-quality graphics on rigid and flexible media. The new FLXflow Hold and Float functionalities, designed to help reduce masking and taping while simplifying the loading and unloading of heavy media, will be demonstrated on the show floor. This functionality, which was launched on the Arizona 2300 series in the spring, will also be launched on the Arizona 1300 series at PRINTING United.

Returning to PRINTING United Expo will be the innovative Colorado M-series printer. The printer – with its UVgel 460 inks – is designed to help users produce high-quality applications and meet demanding productivity and turnaround standards. Features include excellent ink durability (helping reduce the need for lamination); vibrant colors, comparable to screen printing; low-running costs and high productivity to help users outcompete the competition; FLXture and FLXfinish for creating textured prints or spot gloss effects; PAINT and AAC Quality Control Automation to produce reliable, repeatable color help reduce mistakes; and easy-to-use white ink to assist in producing high-value jobs without much maintenance and cleaning.

This year's booth at PRINTING United Expo will work to demonstrate Canon's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the print industry.

“PRINTING United is always an exciting time and a great outlet to show how Canon solutions can empower and expand business opportunities," said Shinichi“Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We invite all visitors to explore the Canon booth and discover our versatile offerings and all the ways our innovations can help meet the needs of our customers."

