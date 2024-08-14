Esports World Cup to host Neymar celebrity gaming match in Riyadh

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 13 August 2024: The Esports World Cup is to welcome Brazil football hero Neymar for a unique showmatch experience in Riyadh.

• The Brazilian No.10, who proudly calls Riyadh home after moving to Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal in summer 2023, will capture the imagination of both the sports and entertainment worlds with his appearance on Tuesday, August 20 at 9pm Saudi Arabia time.

• Hosted at the Qiddiya Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, Neymar will play an esports showmatch in Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League and Tekken 8. In between the games, fans can look forward to mini-challenges, interviews, and exclusive interactions, including raffles for signed merchandise.

• Boulevard Riyadh City is hosting the inaugural Esports World Cup, which features 22 games across 21 titles over a two-month period – complete with a record-breaking industry prize pool of $60 million.

• In another first for Saudi Arabia’s esports scene, the gifted attacker will enlist the help of professionals in Counter-Strike 2 and Rocket League. Teams will be a mix of professional esports players, local talents, and special guests, with surprises still to be announced.

• Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, the hosting entity of the Esports World Cup, said: “Neymar's visit to the Esports World Cup is another step in our mission to elevate esports and attract a broader global audience. I'm excited to welcome Neymar back to EWC for the second time this year. Last month, he joined us to watch the incredible Counter-Strike 2 Esports World Cup Game Championship, and now he'll showcase his own gaming skills in a celebrity showmatch. With his profound passion for gaming and competitive spirit, it's sure to be thrilling for fans worldwide.”





MENAFN14082024007720016581ID1108554400