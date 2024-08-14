Triple G Ventures Wins Gold & Bronze 2024 Stevie® Awards For Business Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Triple G Ventures Claims Top Honors as Leading Tech Services and Business Services Startup of the Year

- Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO, Triple G VenturesFRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triple G Ventures , a dynamic business growth accelerator, and consultancy, was named the winner of both a Stevie® Award in the Tech Services Startup of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Business Service Industries Startup of the Year category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards® today.The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday, 11 October.More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Some of the organizations with winning nominations announced last week include Adobe, Africa Fintech Network, Google, IBM, Lenovo, Meta, Octopus Energy, Samsung, TELUS, and Tesla, among others.Triple G Ventures won in these categories for its exceptional contributions to the tech services and business service industries. The company's innovative approach and relentless pursuit of excellence were key factors in their recognition. Judges noted Triple G Ventures' impact on the tech services sector and praised their innovative strategies that have driven significant growth for their clients."We are honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Gregg Stein, Founder & CEO of Triple G Ventures. "This recognition is a testament to the relentless hard work, creativity, and dedication of our team. We're more committed than ever to driving our portfolio clients toward their most profitable future."Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.“We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at .About Triple G VenturesTriple G Ventures is a business growth accelerator and consultancy, specializing in transforming startups and mid-market companies into industry leaders. Founded by Gregg Stein, we partner with clients to drive innovation, scale businesses, and achieve measurable success in highly competitive markets. With expertise across tech, media, and consumer brands, our team delivers tailored strategies that propel companies to new heights.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Gregg Stein

Triple G Ventures LLC

+1 617-755-4638

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook