Biden declares USD150M in research awards for cancer ‘moonshot’ initiative

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is intensifying his focus on his key policy goals as his presidency draws to a close, highlighted by his visit to New Orleans on Tuesday to advocate for his administration's ambitious "moonshot" initiative aimed at significantly reducing cancer deaths. This initiative represents a cornerstone of his final term’s efforts.



During the visit, and First Lady Jill Biden toured medical facilities at Tulane University that benefit from funding for cancer research. At Tulane, researchers showcased advancements in scanning technology using a piece of raw meat to illustrate how they are improving methods to rapidly differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells during surgeries. This demonstration underscored the initiative’s commitment to enhancing surgical precision and outcomes.



The President and First Lady also announced USD150 million in new awards from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. These funds will support eight research teams across the country in their efforts to develop innovative techniques for surgeons to more effectively remove tumors. This latest round of funding brings the agency’s total investment in breakthrough cancer treatments to USD400 million.



In his remarks, President Biden emphasized the critical nature of cancer surgery and the toll it takes on patients and their families. He expressed optimism that the new technology he witnessed would enable real-time visualization of tumors, potentially reducing the need for additional surgeries. Biden reaffirmed his commitment to advancing these goals, aiming to cut U.S. cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the quality of life for those affected by cancer. He expressed confidence in the attainability of this objective, provided there is sufficient investment and continued effort.

