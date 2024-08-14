Biden acknowledges securing ceasefire between Israel, Hamas becoming increasingly difficult

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has acknowledged that securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is becoming increasingly difficult. With negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday, there are reports that Hamas officials may not participate. In a recent statement from New Orleans, Biden expressed concern over the deteriorating prospects of a truce, though he remains hopeful and committed to continuing efforts. His remarks came shortly before Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a $20 billion weapons package for Israel.



The complexity of the negotiations is compounded by the broader geopolitical tensions in the region. Israel is on high alert for a potential Iranian retaliation following the suspected assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. This incident has further complicated the already fragile ceasefire talks. Iran has vowed to respond to what it views as an Israeli attack, raising fears of a larger regional conflict, especially with Hezbollah's involvement and ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon.



The death toll in Gaza has surged to nearly 40,000 after over 300 days of intense conflict, with more than 92,000 injured and widespread displacement affecting nearly the entire population. The destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure has left the region in dire conditions. Despite these dire circumstances, Biden emphasized that a ceasefire proposal he advanced in June remains a viable option, though its success hinges on renewed negotiations and cooperation from all parties involved.

