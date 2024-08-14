Gurugram: 52 Flat Owners Booked For Not Informing Police About Foreigners' Stay

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) Ahead of Independence Day, the Gurugram filed a case against 52 flat owners of a residential society who accommodated over 50 foreign nationals in their flats without informing the police and without the necessary documentation, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, a Bhondsi Police Station team was checking hotels, guest houses, and various societies under its jurisdiction on Tuesday in view of the security for Independence Day and compliance with the instructions issued by the district administration.

At the Central Park Society located on Sohna Road, the team upon checking the records, found that over 50 foreign nationals were staying in 52 flats without informing the police and filling the mandatory C-form. Following this, a case was registered against the flat owners under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

"We appeal to the people that if any foreign national stays in their hotel, house, guest house, or flats, then inform the police about it and fill the C form," said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar.

Through the C form, the administration gets information about the foreign nationals staying in the district so that necessary steps can be taken regarding their safety.

In view of Independence Day, the Gurugram Police recently issued some guidelines and orders to ensure law and order. All parking contractors have been instructed to check all vehicles thoroughly before getting them parked.

Similarly, all malls and other important building owners have been asked to install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit gates and also ensure that the cameras are working properly so that suspicious activities can be monitored.

CCTV cameras should be installed at the reception place based on prescribed parameters so that all the persons making inquiries can be easily identified. Apart from this, surveillance cameras should also be installed inside these buildings at appropriate places like underground parking, generators power control rooms.

Police have asked bus drivers and conductors to park buses under their supervision, keep a strict watch on the bus and immediately inform the police through any medium in case of any suspicious situation.

According to the guidelines, every mall management and industry owner should appoint security guards at their place and get their character and criminal record verified. Also, instruct the security guards to immediately inform the police station about any suspicious person.