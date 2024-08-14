Belmont City Press LLC Publishes Heartfelt Coloring Book In Collaboration With 'Letters To Zachary' Grief Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Healing Journey Through Art: Community-Created Coloring Honors Loved Ones and Supports Grief Awareness

- Tanya Manley, Host of Sunset Stories Podcast & Founder of SunsetCowboyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to announce its collaboration with the "Letters to Zachary " Grief Community to create a unique and deeply moving coloring book, available as of August 16, 2024, on Amazon. This book, a testament to the power of community, healing, and remembrance, is the result of heartfelt submissions from the "Letters to Zachary" community , an initiative led by Jason Tuttle in honor of his late son, Zachary. The coloring book aims to offer solace, connection, and a creative outlet for those navigating the complex journey of grief.A Collective Journey of HealingEarlier this year, "Letters to Zachary" extended an open invitation to individuals within the grief community to contribute to a memorial coloring book. Participants were encouraged to submit suggestions for coloring pages that honor their loved ones who have passed. The result is a beautifully curated collection of pages, each crafted with care and accompanied by attributions sharing memories and stories of those commemorated."Every page in this coloring book is a testament to love, loss, and the enduring human spirit," remarked Red Hilton, CEO and Publisher at Belmont City Press. "We are deeply humbled and appreciative to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Jason and the entire 'Letters to Zachary' community. We support Jason's unwavering commitment to reach others in the grief community, providing resources and a space for healing."Hilton went on to say "The 'Letters to Zachary' Grief Community Coloring Book provides a gentle and approachable way to discuss grief with survivors, including children, in a manner they can relate to. The healing and cathartic nature of coloring offers a creative outlet for those who may struggle to verbalize or process their emotions. By engaging in this activity, those who have lost siblings or other loved ones can find comfort and connection, opening up opportunities for meaningful conversations that might otherwise be difficult to initiate. This book serves as a bridge, helping to navigate the often-overwhelming feelings of loss through the simple yet powerful act of coloring."Remembering Zachary: A Beacon of LightAt the heart of this initiative lies the poignant story of Zachary Tuttle. Born with multiple cognitive and physical disabilities, "He was an old, gentle soul whose laughter and charisma could light up any room," remarked the elder Tuttle and he continued with "Zachary never met a stranger and was cherished by all who knew him." Tragically, on January 28, 2022, at the age of 15, the younger Tuttle passed away, leaving an indelible mark on his family and community.In the wake of this profound loss, his father channeled his grief into creating "Letters to Zachary," a compassionate community and blog dedicated to supporting those mourning the loss of loved ones. Through candid letters, poetry, videos, and memes, the elder Tuttle offers an unfiltered glimpse into grief from a father's perspective, breaking societal stigmas and fostering understanding.About "Letters to Zachary""Letters to Zachary" (LettersToZachary) is more than just a blog; it's a sanctuary for those grappling with loss. The platform offers resources based on the elder Tuttle's experience as a grieving father:Grief Education and Public Speaking: Tuttle, a passionate advocate in the grief community, offers signature talks on topics such as sudden loss, caregiver grief, survivor's guilt, and empowering women to understand male grief. His unique perspective as a father, caregiver, and special needs advocate provides invaluable insights.A Grieving Father's Journey and Emotional Support Community: Tuttle's writings provide a raw and vulnerable look into his grieving process, aiming to help other men open up about their emotions. The blog also serves as a bridge for women seeking to understand the male grieving process.Online Community and Support: Through forums, virtual support groups, and interactive events, "Letters to Zachary" ensures that no one has to grieve alone, regardless of their location."Our vision is to create a safe, judgment-free environment that encourages men to feel vulnerable about their emotions without fear," Tuttle shared. "We aim to empower women to support the men in their lives and help everyone see the light at the end of the tunnel."Shining a Spotlight on the CommunityAdding to the momentum, Tuttle is set to make many appearances on several upcoming podcasts and TV spots including his appearance on the acclaimed TV show "The Little Give," hosted by Cindy Witteman, on August 18th on Fenix TV. The show highlights individuals making significant contributions to their communities.Tuttle has been a featured guest of Tanya Manley on her podcast,“Sunset Stories Podcast”. Manley, a prominent voice in the grief community, in addition to being the host of the "Sunset Stories" podcast, is a featured contributor to the "Letters to Zachary" coloring book. Manley's journey through grief is deeply personal, having lost her sleeping angel, Easton, in 2013 and her oldest son, CJ, in 2021. To honor their memories, Tanya included a heartfelt memorial to her sons in the coloring book, creating a lasting tribute to their lives. In addition, Manley is the founder of the non-profit SunsetCowboy. Manley dedicates her life to supporting bereaved families, offering mental health resources (i.e. counseling, coaching, or hospital stays) and a safe space for those who are navigating the pain of loss.Reflecting on her collaboration with Tuttle, Manley shared, "(Tuttle's') writing to his son touched my heart as a bereaved mother. You can feel his love, his profound grief, and the longing to honor his son in the words he shares. He was a delightful guest on my podcast-open, transparent, real, and raw-which is hard to find in men who talk about their grief so openly." Manley went on to say, "On behalf of all the bereaved parents, thank you for recognizing our journey. I know I can speak for all of us when I say we just want to be seen, heard, and supported. Let's heal together."Join the MovementThe "Letters to Zachary" Grief Community Coloring Book is more than just a collection of images; it's a movement that celebrates life, honors memories, and fosters connections. The coloring book allows people to not only embark on a therapeutic journey but also contribute to a cause that touches countless lives. Proceeds from the book will further support the community's initiatives.Belmont City Press and "Letters to Zachary" invite everyone to be part of this transformative journey. Whether through coloring, reading, sharing stories, or simply offering support, together, we can navigate the challenges of grief, find resilience, and rediscover the beauty of life.About Jason Tuttle of "Letters to Zachary"Jason Tuttle is a married father of two and former stay-at-home parent, a dedicated father, grief educator, and advocate in the grief community. After the heartbreaking loss of his 15-year-old special needs son, Zachary, Tuttle founded "Letters to Zachary" to provide a voice for grieving fathers and to create a supportive space for those navigating the complexities of grief. His blog and community offer a candid and unfiltered look at grief from a father's perspective, aiming to help others, especially men, navigate the emotional landscape of loss. Through his writing and public speaking, Tuttle fosters connection and understanding, offering hope and healing to those who often feel pressured to grieve in silence.For more information or to connect with Tuttle, visit LettersToZachary or follow "Letters to Zachary" on Facebook, or Letters2Zachary on TikTok and Instagram.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press LLC (BCP) (BelmontCityPress) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. BCP specializes in centralizing expertise for entrepreneurs and salespeople, positioning them as go-to experts in their niche, with a small department centered on social media Influencer marketing. With a focus on storytelling and professional development, BCP offers courses, coaching, workshops, and publishing services.

