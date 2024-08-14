Shamakhi Gets Ready To Host Third Grape And Wine Festival
Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district gets ready to host the 3rd Grape
and Wine Festival on September 7-8, Azernews
reports.
The festival, which became traditional, will take place in
Meysari village under the organization of the Azerbaijan State
Tourism Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Power.
Hurry up to join the festival by registering on the website
iTicket .
Transportation will be organized in front of the Heydar Aliyev
Center for the transportation of visitors to and from the festival
site.
The Grape and Wine Festival aims to promote local grape and wine
production, to convey the country's history of viticulture and wine
production and the work done in this field to the general
public.
At the festival, which will be held on the territory of the
viticulture and winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC, visitors
will have the opportunity to get to know more about the production
of grapes and winemaking, the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, and
various entertainment and show programs will be presented.
Tastings of wine products of local and foreign producers will be
organized at the festival, and an opportunity will be created to
follow the interesting stories of wine houses. Grape processing and
wine production plants from different parts of the country will
display their various wines, and visitors will be able to buy the
products they like at the most affordable prices.
The Grape and Wine Festival is also a great opportunity for wine
producers to establish new business relationships and introduce
their products to a wide audience.
The Grape and Wine Festival, which is traditionally organized in
Azerbaijan, is of great interest to local residents and
tourists.
The choice of Shamakhi as the venue of the festival is not
accidental. In addition to being one of the leading agricultural
regions of Azerbaijan, Shamakhi is also known as the capital of the
country's winemaking and grape production.
Important steps are being taken in Azerbaijan regarding the
development of viticulture, state programs are being implemented.
Events such as the Grape and Wine Festival are important supports
for the state's policy in this direction.
