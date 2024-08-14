Shamakhi Gets Ready To Host Third Grape And Wine Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district gets ready to host the 3rd Grape and Wine Festival on September 7-8, Azernews reports.

The festival, which became traditional, will take place in Meysari village under the organization of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Power.

Hurry up to join the festival by registering on the website iTicket . Transportation will be organized in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center for the of visitors to and from the festival site.

The Grape and Wine Festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, to convey the country's history of viticulture and wine production and the work done in this field to the general public.

At the festival, which will be held on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC, visitors will have the opportunity to get to know more about the production of grapes and winemaking, the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, and various entertainment and show programs will be presented.

Tastings of wine products of local and foreign producers will be organized at the festival, and an opportunity will be created to follow the interesting stories of wine houses. Grape processing and wine production plants from different parts of the country will display their various wines, and visitors will be able to buy the products they like at the most affordable prices.

The Grape and Wine Festival is also a great opportunity for wine producers to establish new business relationships and introduce their products to a wide audience.

The Grape and Wine Festival, which is traditionally organized in Azerbaijan, is of great interest to local residents and tourists.

The choice of Shamakhi as the venue of the festival is not accidental. In addition to being one of the leading agricultural regions of Azerbaijan, Shamakhi is also known as the capital of the country's winemaking and grape production.

Important steps are being taken in Azerbaijan regarding the development of viticulture, state programs are being implemented. Events such as the Grape and Wine Festival are important supports for the state's policy in this direction.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr