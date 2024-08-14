Palestine's envoy to UN calls on Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Palestine's envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel due to its ongoing on civilians in the Gaza Strip. Speaking during an urgent session requested by Algeria, Mansour condemned Israel's actions, which included a recent on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians. He expressed frustration over Israel's apparent disregard for international condemnation and resolutions, highlighting that the Israeli seems unresponsive to global appeals.



Mansour criticized Israeli envoy Gilad Erdan for appearing disengaged during the session, stating that Erdan's indifference to the Council's discussions reflected a broader lack of concern from the Israeli government regarding international scrutiny. He emphasized that the situation in Gaza transcends the issue of hostages, suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is driven by self-serving and extreme priorities rather than genuine conflict resolution.



The Palestinian envoy urged the Security Council to take decisive action, stressing that mere condemnation and appeals have proven ineffective. He argued that the Council must utilize its authority to enforce sanctions against those responsible for alleged war crimes and to hold the Israeli government accountable. Mansour emphasized the need for concrete measures to address the ongoing violence, famine, and human rights abuses in Gaza.



Additionally, Mansour announced that Palestine plans to approach the UN General Assembly to ensure it fulfills its responsibilities and enforces the rulings of the International Court of Justice. He called for a concerted effort by the UN and its member states to translate international legal determinations into actionable steps to end the alleged illegal actions by Israel and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552922