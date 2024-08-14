Matt Stafford Named Omnicom PR Group International President

(MENAFN- PRovoke) HONG KONG - Matt Stafford has been named international president at Omnicom PR Group, PRovoke can reveal, after exiting Burson earlier this year.



Stafford, who reports directly to OPRG CEO Chris Foster, will focus on the group's operations outside North America. He joins OPRG in November and will remain based in Hong Kong until 2025, when he relocates to London. There is no change to OPRG agency reporting lines.



Stafford joins OPRG after serving as Asia-Pacific president at BCW since 2016, when he joined predecessor agency Cohn & Wolfe. Since 2022, Stafford also held an additional role as BCW global president of practices & sectors.



Foster told PRovoke Media that Stafford will focus on growth across the network, working closely with Joanne Wong, who took charge of FleishmanHillard Asia-Pacific earlier this year.



“I've wanted an even stronger OPRG in APAC for a while but it took time to determine the best way to organize the portfolio in the region," said Foster. "Further deepening the leadership bench with a client-focused, market-tested leader like Matt is going to add to our momentum."



Stafford's arrival comes as OPRG streamlines its Singapore operations, which were consolidated under the group brand in 2018 . Foster confirmed that MD Shafaat Hussein and GM Khoo Yin are leaving the firm, which will revert to a "more prominent" FleishmanHillard brand, although new leadership of the 70-person office remains to be determined.



"OPRG remains fully committed to growth in the Singapore market and recognizes Singapore is a thriving economy with an excellent potential client base and highly qualified talent, including our existing staff," said Foster. "In addition to streamlining our operations in Singapore and across the region, we are continuing to invest in the market to better serve our clients, people, and drive growth for OPRG. We are excited to build on the existing foundation and these recent changes will put us in the best position to be agile as we focus on a path of growth."



Stafford brings a particular focus on public affairs, technology and corporate to his new leadership role, which was previously held by David Gallagher

between 2016 and 2021.



"I've long admired what Chris and the team have done in transforming the group and am eager to help drive growth against a few key areas," said Stafford, who has also held a number of political roles in Australia.



