Russian Pres Putin Tells Abbas Imperative To Implement All UN Resolutions On Palestine

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (NNN-XINHUA) - It is imperative to implement all United Nations resolutions to secure lasting and stable peace in the Middle East region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin made these remarks while holding a Tuesday meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Novo-Ogaryovo of the Moscow Region.

Russia is closely following the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Palestine with deep anguish and concern, Putin said, adding that the country has always advocated for a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian issue.

“We believe that in order to secure lasting and stable peace in the region, it is imperative to implement all UN resolutions, with the establishment of a full-fledged Palestinian state as a priority,” Putin said.

Abbas thanked Russia for its support and noted that Palestine will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“We hope that the Palestinian people will get their own state,” Abbas said.

The Palestinian president said the meeting with Putin was honest and open, and the discussions included the Gaza Strip and the actions of the United States, TASS news agency reported. - NNN-XINHUA