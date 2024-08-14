Russian Pres Putin Tells Abbas Imperative To Implement All UN Resolutions On Palestine
Date
8/14/2024 1:11:40 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
MOSCOW, Aug 14 (NNN-XINHUA) - It is imperative to implement all United Nations resolutions to secure lasting and stable peace in the Middle East region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin made these remarks while holding a Tuesday meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Novo-Ogaryovo of the Moscow Region.
Russia is closely following the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Palestine with deep anguish and concern, Putin said, adding that the country has always advocated for a peaceful settlement to the Palestinian issue.
“We believe that in order to secure lasting and stable peace in the region, it is imperative to implement all UN resolutions, with the establishment of a full-fledged Palestinian state as a priority,” Putin said.
Abbas thanked Russia for its support and noted that Palestine will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem.
“We hope that the Palestinian people will get their own state,” Abbas said.
The Palestinian president said the meeting with Putin was honest and open, and the discussions included the Gaza Strip and the actions of the United States, TASS news agency reported. - NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN14082024000200011047ID1108552285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.