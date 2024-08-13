Investment Minister, Henkel Egypt Chief Discuss Expansion, Investment Plans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, of and Foreign Trade, met with Carol Milan, President of Henkel Egypt for Trade and Industry, to discuss the company's current projects and future expansion plans in Egypt. Karim Rafat, a representative of N GAGE Consulting Group, also attended the meeting.

Minister El-Khatib reiterated the ministry's commitment to fully supporting companies operating in the Egyptian market. He highlighted ongoing efforts to help these companies overcome challenges and encourage them to expand their operations in Egypt. The minister emphasized the importance of improving the business climate to attract more local and foreign investments, which would contribute to job creation and boost Egyptian exports to global markets.

El-Khatib mentioned that the ministry is exploring new mechanisms to maximize the benefits exporters receive from export support programs. He noted that recent months have involved intensive meetings with business groups to discuss issues affecting the business community, including investors, exporters, and importers. These discussions aim to develop future action plans that benefit all stakeholders.

Carol Milan, President of Henkel Egypt, stated that the company has been operating in the Egyptian market for 32 years, providing numerous job opportunities for Egyptian talent, both directly and indirectly. She emphasized that the Egyptian market is a key production and export hub for Henkel, particularly for African markets, and that the company is working to increase its exports to various global markets.

Milan added that Henkel currently focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of its industrial operations in Egypt and increasing the percentage of local content in its production processes. This approach aligns with the government's strategy to localize industry.