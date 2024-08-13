(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, will participate in K-Display 2024 at COEX in Seoul for three days from August 14 to unveil its differentiated OLED competitiveness.

Now in its 23rd year, K-Display 2024 is the largest specialized for the display in Korea, organized by the Korea Display Industry Association.

LG Display to Showcase Host of OLED Innovations for Large and Automotive Applications at K-Display 2024

Under the slogan of "A Better Future," the company will introduce new OLED innovations that provide differentiated customer value with unique LG Display technologies, including large-sized OLEDs for TV and gaming applications as well as ultra-large automotive display solutions optimized for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Among its large-sized OLEDs, the company will showcase ultra-large OLED TV panels that push the boundaries of image quality along with a full lineup of Gaming OLED products that maximize immersion.

LG Display's 83-inch OLED TV panel is the brightest screen of its kind because it features META Technology 2.0, a new technology developed through 10 years of OLED evolution. It improves screen brightness, a key image quality factor, by approximately 42% compared to the previous generation and achieves a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits (1 nit is the brightness produced by a single candle).

META Technology 2.0 accomplishes this through a pattern of 42.4 billion micro lenses (based on a 77-inch display) known as MLA+, combined with its own META Multi Booster and Detail Enhancer algorithms. Together, they offer rich, true-to-nature colors and brightness levels that are as vivid and three-dimensional as those seen with the human eye.

LG Display will additionally showcase its comprehensive Gaming OLED lineup, including panels spanning 27, 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches.

Its Gaming OLED panels also apply META Technology 2.0, which enhances picture quality to deliver the optimal gaming experience with the fastest response time (0.03ms) of any panel on the market, a high refresh rate, and minimized "image reflection" to limit interference caused by objects around gamers being reflected on the screen during dark scenes.

The 31.5-inch Gaming OLED panel in particular has its own Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology, allowing users to freely choose between high-refresh-rate (FHD∙480Hz) and high-resolution (UHD∙240Hz) modes on a single display, depending on the content.

In addition, the 45-inch Gaming OLED, which applies the company's specialized Bendable OLED technology, allows the screen to bend up to a maximum curvature of 800R (the same degree of curve as a circle with a radius of 800mm), which is optimized for various gaming genres to enhance immersion.

LG Display will also unveil large-sized display solutions geared towards SDVs based on differentiated technologies such as OLED and low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) LCD.

Its 17-inch Advanced Thin OLED (ATO) for information display accentuates driving comfort by providing an instant grasp of various kinds of information on a large screen while enabling the easy operation of vehicle functions. ATO is 20% thinner than conventional OLED, facilitating a sleek design, ultra-high-definition image quality, and reasonable price range.

Meanwhile, the company's ultra-large, pillar-to-pillar LTPS LCD, which fills the dashboard, features Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM), a technology that allows the front passenger screen to be hidden from the driver's view when needed, for safer driving. The 57-inch panel, the largest automotive display available, has a natural curvature that enables users to view vehicle information at a glance. It is equipped with a unique, highly sensitive In-Cell Touch function to offer a superior touch experience.

Moreover, LG Display's 18-inch Slidable OLED for vehicles is normally hidden in the backseat ceiling when the screen is curled up, but it can slide down when users want to watch movies and news, hold video conference calls, and do more with a large screen.

The company will additionally introduce high-end IT LCDs. Its 27-inch IPS Black panel for monitors, with IPS (wide viewing angle) technology, offers both wide viewing angles and excellent color reproduction, while its 16-inch IPS gaming panel for laptops features a 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate and low power consumption.

"We will continue to introduce innovative products that can provide differentiated customer value in all aspects of image quality, design, and eco-friendliness with our own industry-leading OLED technologies," said an official from LG Display.

