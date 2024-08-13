Largest Spanning Pro-Life Event In The World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As the LIFE Runners team chaplain, I offer my encouragement, support, and prayers for all those participating in the A-Cross America Relay. May God bless you and make your legs swift and strong!” - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Diocese of Springfield in IllinoisOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --



A-CROSS AMERICA RELAY FOR PRO-LIFE!



Join the largest spanning Pro-Life event with 1,476 legs covering 5,183 miles (12 million steps)! Wearing the“REMEMBER The Unborn” witness, walk or run 5K legs on the Relay course or from anywhere in the world, anytime from Sep 6th to Oct 19th. The Relay will launch with teammates walking with the big“REMEMBER The Unborn” banner from the North, South, East, and West... and for 43 days teammates will complete 5K legs to make a Cross over America. Register for 5K legs at liferunners/across and get your“REMEMBER The Unborn” shirt at liferunners/gear .



CA kickoff, Sep 6th, 8am: San Francisco Planned Parenthood to Union Square.

NY kickoff, Sep 7th, 10am: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to Times Square.

TX kickoff, Sep 11th, 1:15pm: University Catholic Center at Univ of TX to Austin Central Park.

ND kickoff, Sep 14th, 9am: Fargo Cathedral of St. Mary to Moorhead Red River facility.



Benedictine College students are registered to complete the finishing legs of the Relay in Overland Park, KS on Oct 19th. Register for your legs at liferunners/across.



Sponsors include Archdiocese of San Francisco, Avera Health, Benedictine College, Bott Radio, Cemcast, Choose Life Marketing, DDI Media, Diocese of Austin, Diocese of Fargo, EWTN, LifeSite, Midwest Advertising, Scheels, Straub Construction, Thomas More Society, Veronica's Journey.



"As the LIFE Runners team chaplain, I offer my encouragement, support, and prayers for all those participating in the A-Cross America Relay for Pro-Life. May God bless you and make your legs swift and strong!" ~ Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois



"I highly encourage everyone to participate in and enjoy another incredible A-Cross America Relay. I will be running some of the legs and look forward to seeing you out there celebrating Life and remembering the unborn." ~ Bishop Joe Coffey, Military Archdiocese USA



“God bless the LIFE Runners as they launch the A-Cross America Relay from Fargo! With their enthusiasm and prayer they are building a culture of life all across our great nation. Thanks for your love for the unborn and for your joyful witness!” ~ Bishop John T. Folda, Diocese of Fargo





All In Christ,

Pat

Dr. Pat Castle

LIFE Runners president & founder

...