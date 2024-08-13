'I Want Justice...': Sheikh Hasina Breaks Her Silence After Ouster As Bangladesh PM; Read Full Statement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In her first public statement since her ouster as Prime of Bangladesh, Hasina has demanded justice for those responsible for the violence, killings, and acts of vandalism that occurred in July. On Tuesday, Hasina made the appeal through a statement shared by her son, Sajeeb Wazed.

“I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban,” the statement read.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow over the recent violence that has claimed numerous lives, including those of students, teachers, police officers, and civilians. "Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson, and violence in the name of agitation," she said. "I am condoling and praying for their souls."

The former Prime Minister also condemned the destruction of the museum dedicated to her father, Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.“The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we gained self-esteem as an independent nation, has been grossly insulted. They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen," Hasina declared.

Hasina's 15-year tenure as Prime Minister ended on August 5, 2024, after she resigned and left Bangladesh amidst violent protests against her government. She is currently in a secure location in India.

Here's here full statement:

Dear countrymen



Assalamualaikum



Brothers and sisters, on August 15, 1975, the President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. I have deep respect for him. At the same time my mother Begum Fazilatunnessa, my three brothers freedom fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, freedom fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, Kamal and Jamal's newlywed bride Sultana Kamal and Rozi Jamal, my younger brother who was only 10 years old brutally killed Sheikh Russell. My only uncle freedom fighter Paralyzed Sheikh Nasser, President's Military Secretary Brigadier Jamil Uddin, Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman brutally killed. Tribute to Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Arju Moni, Agriculture Minister Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Sarniabad, his 10 year old son Arif 13 Year-old daughter Baby, 4-year-old grandson Sukanth, brother's son freedom fighter journalist Shaheed Sarniabad, nephew Rentu and many others were brutally killed. May the souls of all those who martyred on 15th August be blessed and pay my respects to the martyrs.

Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, police even internal women police, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and affiliated organization leaders, workers, pedestrians and workers in various institutions who have died as a victim of terrorist attack, I am condoling and praying for their souls.

My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly.

Dear Countrymen,

We two sisters dedicated the house that bears the memory of the infernal killings that took place in Dhanmondi Bangabandhu Bhavan on August 15, 1975 to the people of Bengal. A memorial museum was built. Starting from the common people of the country, dignitaries of the country and abroad have come to this house. This museum is a memorial of freedom. This museum is a memorial of freedom. It is very sad that we are serving you, dear countrymen, with the aim of putting smiles on the faces of the suffering people of Bangladesh, keeping the memory of the loss of our loved ones in our hearts. You have also started getting its auspicious results. Bangladesh has occupied the status of developing country in the world. Today it is dusty. And the memory that was the basis of our survival has been burnt to ashes. The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we have gained self-esteem as an independent nation, got self-identity and got an independent country, has been grossly insulted. They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen.

Dear Countrymen,

I appeal to you to observe the National Day of Mourning on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering flowers and praying at Bangabandhu Bhavan.



May Allah Almighty bless the people of Bangladesh. Allah Hafez.

Joy Bangla Joy Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Hasina

In a further development, a court in Bangladesh has opened a murder investigation against Hasina and six of her top officials in connection with the police killing of a man during the civil unrest in July. "A case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina and six more," Mamun Mia, a lawyer representing a private citizen, told AFP.

Following Hasina's departure, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been established to govern Bangladesh. The political transition has plunged the country into uncertainty, with widespread calls for accountability and justice for the victims of the recent unrest.