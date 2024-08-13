Shell Signs New Framework Agreement With L&T Technology Services

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- L&T Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering, digital and services, announced that it has signed a long-term framework agreement with Shell, one of the world's largest companies.

The multi-year framework agreement will see LTTS providing Integrated Engineering and Procurement Services along with Digital Engineering Services , Data Governance for Capital Projects and Digital Project Management Consultancy for Shell's global assets as necessary.

With over two decades of experience in engineering, services, digital transformation, and data services, LTTS is positioned well to support Shell on a global scale deploying their unique global delivery model for delivering projects.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services , commented on the development, stating, "This new agreement with Shell as their engineering partner further builds on our long and continuous relationship in the area of information management and allied engineering services. With our extensive experience and capabilities in serving energy sector clients, we are excited to work with Shell and contribute in achieving their strategic objectives.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,550 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 30 global sales offices and 108 innovation labs as of June 30, 2024.

