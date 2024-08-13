Kuwait Amir Receives Condolences From Saudi Crown Prince Over Sheikh Salem's Demise
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday evening a phone call from Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait National Guard.
During the call, Prince Mohammad conveyed condolences of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to His Highness the Amir and the Al-Sabah Family over the death of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on his soul and bring solace to the ruling family.
His Highness the Amir expressed great appreciation to King Salman for his sincere sentiments and condolences, wishing him good health. (end)
