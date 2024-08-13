US Calls Far-Right Israeli Minister's Prayer At Al-Aqsa 'Unacceptable'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The United States on Tuesday criticized Israel's far-right national security for leading prayers at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, saying he had hurt efforts for talks toward a Gaza ceasefire.

"Not only is it unacceptable, it detracts from what we think is a vital time, as we are working to get this ceasefire deal across the finish line," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.