SFI, DYFI Accuse State Administration Of Evidence Tampering At RG Kar MCH

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) There was fresh tension at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after members of the student and youth wings of the CPI-M staged a protest there accusing the state of tampering evidence in the connection with the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor in the hospital last week.

The claimed they received information that workers of the Public Works Department (PWD) reached the fourth floor of the hospital to renovate a room adjacent to the hall where the body of the victim was found on the morning of August 9.

The protesting members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also engaged in a heated conversation with the police personnel present in the hospital.

“From the move to renovate a room on the fourth floor, which is adjacent to the seminar hall where the victim's body was found, it becomes clear that state administration wants to tamper with the evidence before the CBI begins a full- fledged investigation into the matter. We will resist this move at any cost,” a protester said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Platform of Doctors has called for 'cease work' in the out-patient departments (OPD) of all the state-run and private hospitals in Bengal as a mark of protest against the heinous crime committed against the junior woman doctor.

However, the emergency departments will continue to function normally, an association spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the case which has triggered nation-wide outrage.

Hearing a clutch of petitions in the matter, a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the victim's family members.

The bench also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police, which is currently probing the matter, to immediately handover all the relevant documents, CCTV footage, and evidence to the CBI officials.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state administration will hand over the probe to the CBI if the SIT is unable to conclude the investigation by Sunday.

However, on Tuesday, the counsels for the petitioners argued that that time-frame might have a negative impact on the investigation since there were chances of tampering with the evidence during the interim period.