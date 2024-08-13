Bigrentz Wins 2024 BUILD Facilities Management Award For Best Construction Equipment & Technology Platform Western USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accolade Comes on Heels of Company Joining Exclusive ConnexFM Facilities Management ProPerks Program Alongside The Home Depot Pro & Lowe's Pro

- Scott Cannon, BigRentz CEOIRVINE, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BigRentz , the nation's leading construction procurement software platform, is proud to announce it has won "Best Construction Equipment & Technology Platform 2024 - Western USA " by BUILD Magazine's Facilities Management Awards. This prestigious accolade recognizes BigRentz's commitment to innovation, technology development and integration and customer satisfaction in the facilities management industry.Facilities management involves various tasks, from routine site maintenance to significant repairs, which can vary significantly across projects. Completing these tasks requires a wide variety of reliable equipment and staff to ensure that buildings are safe, clean and fully operational. BigRentz helps by centralizing the process for renting and managing equipment and staff in one easy-to-use online platform. With BigRentz, facilities managers no longer need to manage multiple vendor relationships and instead have access to a nationwide network of 14,000 supplier locations in one place, ensuring the right equipment is available at the right time, with transparent and competitive pricing. Meanwhile, functions such as advanced proximity matching reduces costs by minimizing transportation distances and fuel consumption, while automated alerts ensure rented equipment does not sit idle, incurring unnecessary charges, and is returned on time.“Hosting our Facilities Management Awards 2024 has been excellent,” said BUILD Awards Coordinator Jack Ford.“The amount of dedication we have seen from our winners throughout their journeys, and their milestones, is truly commendable. I wish them all the best as they continue to elevate their industries with their drive and expertise.”"We are honored to be recognized by BUILD Magazine for our procurement software platform," said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. "At BigRentz, we've set out to inject technology into facilities management and construction industries - two sectors which have traditionally been averse to digital transformation. Our all-in-one solution will enable facility managers to access and manage the equipment and staffing solutions they need at the right price, analyze expenses, connect with contractors and much more, which in turn will help streamline operations, reduce costs and improve efficiency.”The BUILD Awards are devoted to identifying and honoring the very best in technical innovation, design and services from all around the world in the construction and property sectors. The Facilities Management Awards specifically celebrate companies leading the charge in innovation, technology integration and sustainable practices that shape the future of facilities management. This year's awards spotlight achievements in mastering core responsibilities, embracing cutting-edge tech trends and implementing green initiatives that enhance the functionality, wellbeing, safety and sustainability of our spaces.In addition to the BUILD award, BigRentz also recently announced a strategic partnership with ConnexFM, one of the leading multi-site facilities management associations, further solidifying its position in the industry. This partnership includes BigRentz's integration into ConnexFM's exclusive ProPerks Program alongside industry giants The Home Depot Pro and Lowe's Pro. The collaboration enables ConnexFM facilities management members to bypass the rental spend thresholds of BigRentz's customer loyalty program, The BIG Rewards Club, to take advantage of VIP discounts on procurement and premium benefits.BigRentz's equipment offerings include aerial platforms such as scissor lifts and boom lifts, material handling equipment like forklifts, job site services including dumpsters, generators and light towers, as well as earthmoving equipment like telehandlers, excavators and skid steers.About BigRentz​BigRentz is a construction procurement software platform with over 6,000 active rental companies and 14,000 rental yards in its network. Leveraging this network, BigRentz can deliver equipment and services to over 90% of job sites in the U.S. within a 30 minute drive, and 98% within an hour. This is critical to contractors and service providers because nearly 40% of rental cost is tied to the transportation of equipment to and from job sites. Construction-related businesses spend about 35% of a typical week on non-optional activities such as procuring equipment, labor, and materials. With BigRentz, customers can expect to save 15-20% on rental management when including the all-in costs of transportation, time spent sourcing, and servicing issues. For more insights and information, please visit .About BUILDBUILD magazine is a quarterly digital publication dedicated to the construction and property markets. Each quarter BUILD magazine brings to its readers the need-to-know news and updates from the world of construction & engineering, property, architecture & design as well as the latest insights regarding sustainability and infrastructure. Each issue looks to showcase some of the most innovative leaders, creative brands and dedicated firms shaping the industry today.

