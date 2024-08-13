Increased Russian Aircraft Activity Recorded In Pokrovsk, Toretsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The increased Russian aircraft activity has been recorded in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors.

Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, there has been a notable increase in the activity of aircraft in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors where the enemy is using guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russian launches artillery strikes in these areas.

The enemy also uses infantry assault tactics, with the highest number of such operations recorded in the areas of Hordiivka and Zhelanne.

War update: 134 combat clashes on front lines, 52 assaults repelled on Pokrovsk axis

"In general, our units as part of the Defense Forces managed to hold the positions. As for the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle, while the rest are losses of enemy infantry attempting to conduct assaults," he noted.

He noted that in some sectors, enemy troops are relocating.

"As for the enemy's weapons and military equipment, the number of destroyed enemy vehicles, armored vehicles and artillery systems has increased significantly over the past three months. There may be two main reasons for this: the first is the increased intensity of hostilities, and the second is that our military has begun to strike more precisely and use drones more effectively," Muzychuk summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed four residents and injured four more in the Donetsk region on August 12.