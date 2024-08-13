عربي


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers

8/13/2024 6:29:44 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several bollywood stars are known for their smoking habits, which often draw public attention. From Shah Rukh Khan's rumored 50 cigarettes a day to Salman Khan's on-set smoking, these celebrities have made headlines for their smoking habits. Here's a closer look at their smoking behaviors


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Known for his smoking habits, Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to smoke up to 50 cigarettes a day. The 'Pathaan' actor has frequently been seen smoking in public


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Salman Khan is also a notable smoker, with numerous photos and videos of him smoking. He was even spotted smoking on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT season 2


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Sanjay Dutt, with his controversial past and drug usage, is also a chain smoker. He was even permitted to smoke inside prison


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Saif Ali Khan has been a long-time smoker and faced health issues due to his smoking habit, including a hospitalization in 2007


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Ajay Devgn, known for being a chain smoker, has been seen smoking on various film sets. Despite being fined for smoking in public, he continues to smoke

Vidya Balan

During the filming of 'The Dirty Picture', Vidya Balan admitted to developing a cigarette addiction, smoking 2-3 cigarettes daily


Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan: 7 Celebs Who Are Chainsmokers Image

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan is a regular smoker and has been seen smoking on film sets multiple times. Pictures of him smoking have surprised many fans

