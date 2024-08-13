30 Female Scholars Depart For AIT On ADB-Funded Scholarships

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Thirty female students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been awarded fully funded master's scholarships under the gender component of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP). These students have embarked on their academic journey to the Asian Institute of (AIT) in Bangkok.

Selected through a highly competitive process from a pool of applicants across the province, the scholars will pursue advanced studies in various disciplines crucial to the region's sustainable development. The scholarships, funded by the Asian Development (ADB) through its Asian Development Fund (ADF) grant, cover all expenses.

“The program, reserved exclusively for female candidates, is a testament to the government's commitment to empowering women through higher education and professional development in critical fields,” stated Muhammad Daud Khan, Secretary of the Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD). The students departed from Islamabad International Airport for Bangkok.

The Secretary and KPCIP Project Director, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, are visiting the AIT on an invitation from ADB and the university. During their visit, they will meet with ADB and AIT officials to explore opportunities for the students to engage in rigorous research and gain exposure to cutting-edge innovations.

The scholars will specialize in one of seven disciplines vital to the region's sustainable development, including Construction, Engineering, and Infrastructure Management; Water Engineering and Management; Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Climate Change and Sustainable Development; Environmental Engineering and Management; Development Planning Management and Innovation; and Urban Innovation and Sustainability.

Arrangements for the students' stay have been made, including standard accommodation and other necessary facilities at AIT.

“This program is a significant step towards gender equality and women's empowerment, inspiring other female students to excel in their respective fields,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah.“These women will advance their education and bring back knowledge and skills that will contribute to the sustainable development of their home province.”



Shah added that the initiative aligns with the government's broader agenda to create equal opportunities for women in these fields.

Additionally, ADB has launched a Female Internship Program under KPCIP's gender component for graduates. Two hundred women will undergo training in a one-year paid internship program across five water and sanitation services companies. As many as 50 students are already working in departments relevant to their academic background.

“These initiatives aim to enable women to play a constructive role in the development of society while also supporting their families financially,” the project director remarked.