12 Dead In Israeli Strike On School Shelter

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) AFP Gaza Strip Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 12 people Tuesday.



"Our crews retrieved 12 martyrs from the Mustafa Hafiz school, which was bombed by the Israeli west of Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.



Thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in the school, he said, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.



Bassal said the strike had hit the second floor of the school building. AFP photos showed the school reduced to rubble, with scores of Palestinian men and women, many holding children, fleeing the site after the strike. In recent weeks, the Israeli military has struck several schools across Gaza, primarily in Gaza City.



Earlier this month, the military had struck the Al-Tabieen School in Gaza City, which according to the civil defence agency killed 93 Palestinians.

