DI Holds Orientation Meeting For 10Th Cohort Of Phd And Master's Students

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Doha Institute for Studies (DI) held its annual orientation meeting Tuesday for the 10th cohort of new PhD and Master's programme students for the academic year (2024-25), which will begin on Sunday.



The 10th cohort comprises 358 new students from Qatar and abroad, distributed across 19 Master's and eight PhD programmes offered by the DI's School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy.



In his speech at the event, DI president Dr Abdelwahab El Affendi highlighted the importance and uniqueness of this orientation day, coinciding with the first day in DI's 10th anniversary, dedicated to the 10th cohort.



He said that over the past decade, the DI has achieved many of its strategic goals and has become a notable institution in the Arab region and beyond.



Dr El Affendi added that within a short time, the DI reached a distinguished status due to the excellence of its students and academic staff.



Dean of student affairs at the DI, Dr Ibrahim Fraihat, said that this occasion marks the beginning of a new and important phase in students' academic and professional lives, preparing them to be part of a learning community that constantly strives for excellence and innovation.



He affirmed the DI's commitment to providing a comprehensive educational experience that supports students' aspirations and offers them opportunities to achieve their academic and personal goals, while providing an optimal environment for learning, research, and development.



Dr Fraihat encouraged students to actively engage in student activities and the events of the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies, in addition to taking initiative, being professional, responsible, and dedicated, as well as upholding a culture of rights and duties.



Executive director of the DI's Administrative and Financial Division, Eman Abdullah Alsulaiti, said that the DI has indeed become a serious, attractive, and outstanding educational establishment.



She added that DI has strived to create a multicultural and diverse educational environment aimed at enhancing a rich education and research experiences that contribute to the educational, cultural, professional, and intellectual development of DI students, one which prepares them for a future full of opportunities and challenges.

