WCM-Q Course Boosts Population Health Research In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A provided by the Institute for Population (IPH) of Weill Cornell – Qatar (WCM-Q) successfully trained 49 healthcare professionals in the fundamentals of health research.

The two-day workshop, designed and delivered by the IPH's population health research experts, combined didactic sessions and interactive Q&A activities to equip the participants with foundational skills and knowledge to enable them to become familiar with the core concepts of epidemiology and biostatistics used in research.

Titled *Understanding Basics of Health Research, the first day of the workshop explained key concepts, such as the terminology of healthcare research, metrics for measuring health, disease and mortality rates, biostatistical concepts, population sampling and probability, and the basics of study design.

The second day included sessions on the basics of prophylactic and therapeutic trials, clinical trial design, testing for statistical significance, the value of screening in public health, and methods for understanding and interpreting research.

The learning sessions were led by four speakers from the IPH with special expertise in healthcare research: Dr Ravinder Mamtani, professor of population health sciences, professor of medicine (Centre for Global Health) and vice-dean for population health and lifestyle medicine; Dr Sohaila Cheema, associate professor of clinical population health sciences, assistant dean at the IPH, and course director; Dr Karima Chaabna, assistant professor of clinical population health sciences and manager for population health research; and Dr Amit Abraham, assistant professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant director at the IPH.

“We believe understanding basic epidemiology and biostatistics used in published literature is crucial for healthcare professionals to make informed, evidence-based decisions in clinical practice, leading to improved patient outcomes and population health,” Dr Cheema said.“We are extremely gratified that several healthcare professionals joined us to learn these key skills and knowledge.”

