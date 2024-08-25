Sanad Hosts Collaborative Event To Celebrate World Honey Bee Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On August 17th, Sanad Private Members Club-Doha at Msheireb Doha Downtown hosted an engaging event in celebration of World Honey Bee Day, bringing together experts, members, and enthusiasts to explore the multifaceted world of honey bees. In collaboration with Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som and Bumble Bee Honey, the afternoon offered a unique blend of wellness, culture, and delight. It featured a delightful honey-inspired afternoon tea, providing guests with a truly immersive experience.

From the benefits highlighted by Zulal Wellness Resort's TAIM specialist to the intricacies of beekeeping shared by Bumble Bee Honey, guests gained a deeper appreciation for locally grown honey and the vital role honeybees play in our ecosystem.

"Sanad Private Members Club is committed to enriching the experiences of our members while contributing to Doha's vibrant cultural and knowledge-based scene," said Samira Hasan, founder of Sanad Private Members Club. "By collaborating with like-minded partners, we aim to create a platform for knowledge sharing, community engagement, and a deeper appreciation for our heritage."

Dr. Mubaris Ahamed, TAIM Specialist from Zulal Wellness Resort, delivered a captivating presentation titled "From Hive to Healing." The talk explored the historical and contemporary uses of honey in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine, serving as a cornerstone of the event.

" Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is the first in the world to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with modern therapies and health expertise. In TAIM, honey is used and revered for its powerful healing properties, which align with our commitment to healthy nutrition, as reflected in our wellness culinary approach. We hope attendees gained valuable insights into how this natural remedy remains a key component in promoting overall health and wellness." said Holger Glaser, General Manager.

Bumble Bee Honey, a local source of high-quality honey, shared insights into the art and science of beekeeping, highlighting the unique characteristics of Qatari honey. Attendees had the opportunity to savour a selection of Bumble Bee's premium honey while learning about best practices for purchasing, storing, and consuming honey for optimal health benefits.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Sanad, Zulal Wellness Resort, and Bumble Bee Honey to promoting wellness, sustainability, and community engagement.



