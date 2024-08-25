Back-To-School Offers On Nissan Patrol XE, X-Trail, X-Terra, Kicks, Sunny Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar, has launched a wide array of back-to-school offers on its renowned lineup of Nissan SUVs.

Until September 30, customers can enjoy attractive monthly instalments starting from QR899 for Sunny, QR999 for Kicks, QR1,399 for X-Trail, QR1,499 for the X-Terra, and QR 2,599 for Nissan Patrol.

These offers aim to provide exceptional value and unforgettable driving experiences throughout the school year.

The back-to-school offers present an opportunity for customers to drive away in a new Nissan crossover or SUV. Through Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, extensive network of showrooms and service centres across Qatar, both new and existing customers can access these exclusive offers, which includes a host of practical benefits such as a five-year/300,000 KMs Nissan warranty, one-year/20,000 KMs service, up to four years comprehensive insurance, a three-month payment grace period, and free registration. General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, Nassim Mourani, expressed his excitement about the back-to-school offers, stating:“As we transition from the summer break and gear up for the back-to-school season, we're excited to introduce our latest savings offers. With tailored service packages, robust warranties, and specially curated perks, we strive to provide every customer with exceptional support and satisfaction. Our offerings are designed to enhance peace of mind and ensure that your vehicle is ready to tackle the busy school year ahead.”

He added:“Built on strong family principles, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, the sole representative of Nissan in Qatar, invites you to welcome the upcoming school year and create treasured memories with your loved ones. Whether it's the regular school commutes, weekend excursions, or savouring everyday moments together, your vehicle plays an essential role in keeping your family united. Our cars are designed to provide safety and comfort for every school journey. Discover our outstanding back-to-school offers and make this school year truly remarkable.”

The Nissan X-TRAIL, is available in both 5- and 7-seater configurations, and remains a popular choice among drivers. Its versatility is a major draw, with customers valuing the extensive customisation options that cater to a variety of preferences and needs. The X-TRAIL's appeal is further enhanced by a range of stylish accessories, including the illuminated grille, roof rail crossbars, kick plates, cargo organiser, and splash guards. These features allow owners to personalise their vehicle's appearance, adding a touch of personal flair and sophistication. Its 2.5-litre engine delivers an ideal mix of power and efficiency, offering sufficient horsepower for smooth acceleration and assured highway driving while preserving fuel economy for daily commutes and extended trips.

Available in 2WD and 4WD versions, the X-TRAIL is designed to meet the diverse requirements and lifestyles of its owners. Renowned for its customisation capabilities, the X-TRAIL offers unmatched flexibility, enabling drivers to tailor their vehicle to their specific needs. With a broad selection of aesthetic and practical enhancements, the X-TRAIL has struck a chord with customers throughout the region, elevating the style and functionality of this Premium Urban Crossover.

Explore Nissan's back-to-school offers at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company showrooms conveniently located across Qatar. For more information or to book a test drive, customers can visit showrooms on Salwa Road, The Pearl, Al Sadd, Bin Omran, Barwa, and Al Khor or call 8000505.